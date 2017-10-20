Horvat potted his third goal of the season in Thursday's loss to the Bruins.

Horvat had gone quiet over the last four games after netting a pair of goals in the season opener. The 22-year-old is a very capable goal scorer, but his recent lack of power-play time is a tad concerning. Horvat is currently centering the third line and has been removed from the man advantage, but it seems like this could be a temporary strategy to get the youngster going again. We wouldn't be too concerned, as Horvat looked great Thursday and should get back on track in no time.