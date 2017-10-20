Canucks' Bo Horvat: Notches third goal of season Thursday
Horvat potted his third goal of the season in Thursday's loss to the Bruins.
Horvat had gone quiet over the last four games after netting a pair of goals in the season opener. The 22-year-old is a very capable goal scorer, but his recent lack of power-play time is a tad concerning. Horvat is currently centering the third line and has been removed from the man advantage, but it seems like this could be a temporary strategy to get the youngster going again. We wouldn't be too concerned, as Horvat looked great Thursday and should get back on track in no time.
