Horvat scored a goal on three shots during Vancouver's 4-3 shootout win over St. Louis on Thursday.

Horvat has gotten off to a slow start this season with just two points and 11 shots on goal through his first six games. However, his average ice time (19:24) represents the second-highest mark of his career, so perhaps it's only a matter of time before he starts producing like he did last season, when he posted a career-high 61 points.