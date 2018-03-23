Canucks' Bo Horvat: Second straight 20-goal season
Horvat hit the 20-goal mark for the second consecutive season Thursday, notching a goal and an assist in a win over Chicago.
Horvat has missed significant time this year, but the power forward has still managed to score as many times in 56 games this season as he did in 81 games last season. The second-line center is up to 40 points and has netted three game-winning goals. The Canucks may be out of playoff contention, but Horvat should still deliver offense down the stretch in a prominent role with Vancouver.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...