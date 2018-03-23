Horvat hit the 20-goal mark for the second consecutive season Thursday, notching a goal and an assist in a win over Chicago.

Horvat has missed significant time this year, but the power forward has still managed to score as many times in 56 games this season as he did in 81 games last season. The second-line center is up to 40 points and has netted three game-winning goals. The Canucks may be out of playoff contention, but Horvat should still deliver offense down the stretch in a prominent role with Vancouver.