Horvat (leg) centered Vasili Podkolzin and Conor Garland at Thursday's practice, Patrick Johnston of The Province reports.

Horvat ended last season with a leg injury, which cost him the last seven games of the campaign. He had 52 points in 70 contests and looks poised to compete for a top-six role, though the success of J.T. Miller at center could occasionally see one of Horvat or Elias Pettersson moved down to the third line.