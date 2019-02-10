Canucks' Bo Horvat: Strikes quickly in win
Horvat tallied his 19th goal of the season just 44 seconds into a 4-3 shootout win over the Flames on Saturday.
This was Horvat's first goal in six games. He was also impressive at the faceoff dot, going 16-for-20. Horvat is up to 43 points in 56 games, and forms a formidable top-two for the Canucks at center with Elias Pettersson, who also scored Saturday.
