Horvat scored a goal and dished out an assist in the third period of Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over Columbus.

Horvat busted out of a short four-game slump with his two-point performance. Despite missing 18 games earlier this season, the 22-year-old center has still managed 21 goals and 42 points in 61 games, with 12 of those coming on the man advantage. Horvat should continue to get better each season and will continue being a solid fantasy asset, especially in a keeper or dynasty format.