Canucks' Bo Horvat: Tallies two points in OT victory
Horvat scored a goal and dished out an assist in the third period of Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over Columbus.
Horvat busted out of a short four-game slump with his two-point performance. Despite missing 18 games earlier this season, the 22-year-old center has still managed 21 goals and 42 points in 61 games, with 12 of those coming on the man advantage. Horvat should continue to get better each season and will continue being a solid fantasy asset, especially in a keeper or dynasty format.
More News
-
Canucks' Bo Horvat: Second straight 20-goal season•
-
Canucks' Bo Horvat: Steps up for three points•
-
Canucks' Bo Horvat: Plays role in all three goals•
-
Canucks' Bo Horvat: Scores first goal since returning•
-
Canucks' Bo Horvat: Collects two points Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Bo Horvat: Unproductive Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...