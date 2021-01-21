Horvat scored twice and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-5 shootout win over the Canadiens. All three points came on the power play.

Horvat scored the Canucks' first and fourth goals of the game, and he also assisted on the first of two tallies by Brock Boeser. It's been feast or famine for Boeser so far -- he had two points in a season-opening win over the Oilers, then went three games without appearing on the scoresheet prior to Wednesday's outburst. With three goals, two helpers and 15 shots through five games, Horvat is still a solid second or third option at center for fantasy managers.