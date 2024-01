Soucy (hand) will be out for five-to-six weeks, according to Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.

Soucy was injured in Saturday's 6-4 win over Toronto. In 21 appearances this season, he has earned two goals, four assists 15 shots on net, 39 blocked shots and 21 hits. Noah Juulsen is projected to replace Soucy in the lineup Monday against Chicago.