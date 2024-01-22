Soucy missed the third period against Toronto on Saturday and could be out of action for 3-4 weeks due to a hand injury, The Providence reports.

Soucy already missed 23 games this season due to a lower-body injury and could once again be headed for injured reserve. Since returning from that injury, the 29-year-old defenseman managed just one point and three shots in eight contests. Without Soucy in the lineup, Noah Juulsen could be in the mix to play, though Mark Friedman figures to also be an option.