Soucy notched an assist and four hits in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Predators in Game 4.

The helper was Soucy's first point in 23 games since he returned from a hand injury in early March. The 29-year-old defenseman has been a steady presence in the lineup since his return, but he plays a physical game in a bottom-four role that hasn't led to much room for scoring. He had a mediocre six points with 29 shots on net, 65 hits and 64 blocked shots over 40 regular-season appearances.