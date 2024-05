Soucy logged an assist and two PIM in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers in Game 2.

Soucy has found more success in the second round with three helpers over two games after he put up just one assist in six contests during the first round versus the Predators. The 29-year-old blueliner isn't expected to put up a lot of offense while filling a bottom-four role on defense. Soucy has added 24 hits, seven blocked shots, four PIM and a plus-2 rating through eight playoff contests.