Soucy will be eligible to face Edmonton in Game 5 on Thursday after serving his one-game suspension.
Soucy was forced to watch from the press box after getting handed a one-game suspension for cross-checking Oilers' Connor McDavid in the face in Game 3. Through nine postseason contests, the 29-year-old defenseman has generated four assists, 27 hits and nine blocks, though he has yet to register a shot on goal.
