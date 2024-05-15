Soucy will be eligible to face Edmonton in Game 5 on Thursday after serving his one-game suspension.

Soucy was forced to watch from the press box after getting handed a one-game suspension for cross-checking Oilers' Connor McDavid in the face in Game 3. Through nine postseason contests, the 29-year-old defenseman has generated four assists, 27 hits and nine blocks, though he has yet to register a shot on goal.