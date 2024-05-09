Soucy collected two assists in Wednesday's 5-4 victory over Edmonton in Game 1.

The Canucks were down 4-1 after Zach Hyman scored at 13:11 of the second period, but Soucy helped out on the next two markers to get the comeback started. Although the 29-year-old Soucy was noteworthy offensively against the Oilers, that's a rare occurrence for him. He had just six points (two goals) in 40 regular-season contests in 2023-24, and his last multi-point effort came Nov. 2 when Vancouver earned a 10-1 victory over San Jose. He has three assists in seven playoff outings this year.