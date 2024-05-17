Soucy scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Oilers in Game 5.

Soucy got the Canucks on the board in the first period. The 29-year-old defenseman was suspended for Game 4 after a cross-check against Connor McDavid at the end of Game 3. Soucy has four points, nine hits and five blocked shots over four appearances in the second round, and he's up to five points, 29 hits, 10 blocks and a plus-3 rating through 10 playoff outings in a bottom-four role.