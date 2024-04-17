Lindholm notched a shorthanded assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Lindholm got on the scoresheet against his former team -- he's posted a goal and an assist over two games against the Flames since they traded him away. The center's overall success as a Canuck has been limited with 11 points through 25 outings for the team. He's at 43 points, 170 shots on net, 86 hits, 61 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating through 74 contests this season.