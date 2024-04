Lindholm notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and three blocked shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.

Lindholm played for the second time after missing seven contests with a wrist injury. The center remains in a third-line role for the Canucks, one that hasn't led to much success for him since being acquired from the Flames. He's at 10 points over 24 outings with the Canucks, giving him 42 points through 73 contests overall.