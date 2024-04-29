Lindholm scored a goal, dished an assist, added two PIM, logged two hits and blocked three shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Predators in Game 4.

Lindholm set up the second of Brock Boeser's three goals in regulation before scoring one of his own just 1:02 into overtime to finish the comeback win. This was Lindholm's first multi-point effort since Feb. 15. The center has three points, three shots on net, 10 hits, five blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through four playoff appearances while filling a middle-six role.