Lindholm scored a pair of power-play goals, added three hits and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Oilers in Game 3.
Lindholm's first goal tied the game at 1-1, and his tally late in the second period ended up being the game-winner. The 29-year-old has a trio of multi-point efforts and three scoreless outings over his last six contests. He's up to five goals, two assists, 18 shots on net, 27 hits and 12 blocked shots through nine playoff appearances. His goals Sunday were his first power-play contributions in the postseason.
