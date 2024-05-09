Lindholm tallied a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

Lindholm set up Dakota Joshua's tally 53 seconds into the first period before adding a goal later in the frame, flipping a backhander past Stuart Skinner to cut the deficit to 4-2. It's the second multi-point game of the postseason for Lindholm, who now has three goals and five points in seven contests. He totaled 15 goals and 44 points in 75 regular-season games between Vancouver and Calgary.