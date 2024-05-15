Lindholm provided an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers in Game 4.

Lindholm set up Conor Garland on the Canucks' first goal during their third-period comeback effort. The helper gives Lindholm five points over four contests in the second round. He's up to five goals, three assists, 19 shots on net, 27 hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 10 outings this postseason. While he's listed on the third line, he gets enough all-situations minutes to be a de facto top-six forward.