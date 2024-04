Lindholm (wrist) is expected to be in the lineup in Wednesday's game versus the Coyotes, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Lindholm missed seven games with the injury and will return to a third-line role. The 29-year-old will play alongside Phil Di Giuseppe and Ilya Mikheyev. Lindholm has nine points over 22 contests with the Canucks, but he should be a fixture in the lineup going forward as long as he stays healthy.