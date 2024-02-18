Mikheyev notched an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.

Mikheyev helped out on a Noah Juulsen tally early in the second period. The Canucks' trade for Elias Lindholm has taken Mikheyev out of the top-six mix, though Dakota Joshua's upper-body injury has allowed Mikheyev to join the team's third line. His play isn't really suited for a checking line -- Mikheyev is at 25 points, 104 shots on net, 27 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 52 outings. Until an injury opens up a spot higher in the lineup, he'll likely be confined to a smaller role, so his fantasy value will be limited.