Mikheyev notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

Mikheyev set up both of Nikita Zadorov's first-period tallies. With four points over his last four outings, Mikheyev is starting to get into a rhythm on offense. The winger is up to 30 points -- two shy of matching his career high -- with 128 shots on net, 39 hits and a plus-4 rating through 66 appearances. He should continue to fill a middle-six role.