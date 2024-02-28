Mikheyev notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Mikheyev has struggled in February with three assists and a minus-5 rating over 12 appearances. He spent much of the month in a bottom-six role, but he's been back on the top line at even strength recently, though he's also lost his power-play role. The winger is at 26 points, 110 shots on net, 30 hits and a minus-1 rating through 57 appearances. Mikheyev will need to show more consistency before he can be considered in most fantasy formats.