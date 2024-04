Mikheyev notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Mikheyev ended a 10-game point drought following his promotion to the top line. He had the secondary helper on Nils Hoglander's first-period tally, which was the game-winner. Mikheyev is up to 11 goals, 20 helpers, 144 shots on net, 49 hits and a plus-1 rating through 77 appearances this season, though he's bounced all over the lineup.