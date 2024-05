Mikheyev is dealing with an undisclosed injury and won't play Thursday in Game 5 versus the Oilers, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.

Mikheyev is considered day-to-day, but the injury is a new consideration. It was believed the 29-year-old winger was going to be a healthy scratch Thursday after posting just one assist over his last 22 games and no points in 10 playoff outings. It's unclear if he'll be available for Game 6 on Saturday.