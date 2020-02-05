Markstrom turned aside 38 shots in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Bruins.

The final score could have been a lot worse for the Canucks, as Markstrom made a number of big saves to keep things close before Boston finally put the game away late in the third period. Markstrom has been seeing a lot of rubber lately, facing at least 35 shots in each of his last four starts, and the volume may be wearing him down. On the season, the 30-year-old sports a 2.74 GAA and .917 save percentage.