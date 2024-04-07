Share Video

Markstrom allowed three goals on 26 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Markstrom did well to keep it close, but the Oilers struck twice on the power play. This was Markstrom's fourth loss in five outings, a span in which he's given up 16 goals. The veteran goalie is down to 23-21-2 with a 2.74 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 46 outings this season. The Flames begin a three-game road trip Tuesday in San Jose, and it's possible California native Dustin Wolf could see more action in his home state since Calgary is no longer in playoff contention.

