Markstrom will protect the home net Saturday against Edmonton, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Markstrom has one victory over his past five outings, surrendering 18 goals on 130 shots (.862 save percentage) during that span. He has a 23-20-2 record this season with a 2.74 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 45 games played. The Oilers sit fourth in the league this campaign with 3.57 goals per contest.