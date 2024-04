Markstrom allowed five goals on 29 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Ducks.

This was Markstrom's fourth loss in his last five games, and the second time he's given up five goals in that span. The 34-year-old is clearly struggling behind the Flames' weakened defense following the trade deadline. He's now at 23-20-2 with a 2.74 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 45 starts this season. The Flames have a tough road game in Winnipeg on Thursday.