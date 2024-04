Markstrom will patrol the road crease versus Vancouver on Tuesday, Eric Francis of Sportsnet reports.

Markstrom is stuck in a three-game losing streak while also having won just once in his last seven outings. During that seven-game stretch, the 34-year-old backstop has managed a subpar 3.48 GAA and .870 save percentage. Meanwhile, Dustin Wolf has won three in a row and could get the nod for the season finale against San Jose on Thursday.