Markstrom stopped 26 of 29 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Kings. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

The Flames' offense didn't solve Cam Talbot until Jonathan Huberdeau scored in the third period, offering Markstrom insufficient support. This was Markstrom's third loss in a row and his sixth in his last seven games. The 34-year-old is stumbling to the finish line in 2023-24 and is now at 23-22-2 with a 2.75 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 47 appearances. The Flames are back in action Friday versus the Ducks, which is likely a game for Dustin Wolf to start.