Markstrom allowed four goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Canucks.

The Flames' offense went cold against a tough opponent, leaving Markstrom with his fourth straight loss. The 34-year-old goalie dropped to 23-23-2 with a 2.78 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 49 contests this season. The Flames host the Sharks on Thursday to finish the campaign, but the team hasn't announced if Markstrom or Dustin Wolf will start the finale.