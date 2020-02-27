General manager Jim Benning said Markstrom had a "minor lower-body procedure" Wednesday and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

There was speculation that Markstrom could sit out 3-to-4 weeks, and this could still be a reasonable timeline depending on his evaluation in two weeks. For the time being, Thatcher Demko will be the No. 1 netminder, but expect Louis Domingue to get a start during this weekend's back-to-back series.