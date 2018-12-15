Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Handed Saturday's start
Markstrom will guard the home goal Saturday against the Flyers, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Markstrom has taken home three straight victories between the pipes and, following a Thursday, will return to the cage Saturday in search of a fourth. He may not find it too easy, taking on a Flyers squad that ranks seventh in the NHL in scoring -- 3.25 goals per game -- on the road this season
