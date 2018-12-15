Markstrom will guard the home goal Saturday against the Flyers, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Markstrom has taken home three straight victories between the pipes and, following a Thursday, will return to the cage Saturday in search of a fourth. He may not find it too easy, taking on a Flyers squad that ranks seventh in the NHL in scoring -- 3.25 goals per game -- on the road this season