Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Makes 21 saves in win
Markstrom allowed one goal on 22 shots in a 4-1 victory against the Rangers on Wednesday.
After yielding five goals during about just 14 minutes in his last start, this was a heck of a way to bounce back. With the exception of that horrific start on Saturday, Markstrom has been great lately, posting a 3-2-1 record and a .932 save percentage in the last six games. Overall, he is 25-20-8 with a 2.75 GAA and .913 save percentage in 53 contests this season.
