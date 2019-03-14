Markstrom allowed one goal on 22 shots in a 4-1 victory against the Rangers on Wednesday.

After yielding five goals during about just 14 minutes in his last start, this was a heck of a way to bounce back. With the exception of that horrific start on Saturday, Markstrom has been great lately, posting a 3-2-1 record and a .932 save percentage in the last six games. Overall, he is 25-20-8 with a 2.75 GAA and .913 save percentage in 53 contests this season.