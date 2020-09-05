Markstrom (groin) will not be available for Friday's Game 7 tilt against Vegas, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.

With Markstrom out, Thatcher Demko will make his third straight start while Louis Domingue serves as the backup. If Demko leads the Canucks back from a 3-1 series deficit, Markstrom may not be back on the ice in the Western Conference finals, healthy or not.