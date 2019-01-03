Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Seeks revenge against Habs
Markstrom will patrol the crease against host Montreal on Thursday, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.
Markstrom has skated off with wins in nine of the past 10 games, and as you would expect from such a hot streak, he's brought immaculate ratios along for the ride, including a 1.79 GAA and .939 save percentage. The Swede is now preparing to face a Habs club with a home record of 10-7-2 this season, one that got the best of him in a Nov. 17 start.
