Markstrom will guard the goal in Tuesday's road game against the Blue Jackets.

Markstrom was sharp in his last start Sunday against the Blues, turning aside 22 of 23 shots en route to a convincing 6-1 victory. The Swedish netminder will look to stay dialed in and pick up a third straight win in a road matchup with a Blue Jackets team that's averaging 3.64 goals per game at home this campaign, sixth in the NHL.