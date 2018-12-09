Markstrom allowed just one goal against in Sunday's win over St. Louis.

Markstrom turned aside 22 shots versus a struggling Blues team, as his Canucks teammates made life easier by putting up six goals. Markstrom defeated the Predators on Thursday, giving him consecutive wins for the first time since Oct. 31 and Nov. 2. After a stretch of just one win in nine starts, it's good to see him get back in the win column some more.