Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Steady in victory
Markstrom allowed just one goal against in Sunday's win over St. Louis.
Markstrom turned aside 22 shots versus a struggling Blues team, as his Canucks teammates made life easier by putting up six goals. Markstrom defeated the Predators on Thursday, giving him consecutive wins for the first time since Oct. 31 and Nov. 2. After a stretch of just one win in nine starts, it's good to see him get back in the win column some more.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Draws start against Blues•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Holds off injury-riddled Preds•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Taking on Predators•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Falls short against Vegas•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Stands tall in OT loss•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Starting against LA•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...