Markstrom made 25 saves in a 6-3 win over the Sabres on Saturday.

Markstrom held firm over the game's 20 minutes, giving up only one goal while Carter Hutton saw three pucks elude him. Loui Eriksson added an empty-net goal to make it a 6-3 final. The win gets Markstrom back in the winner's circle after he saw a six-game win streak snapped in his last start. With another game coming Sunday, expect Markstrom to give way to Thatcher Demko for that contest.