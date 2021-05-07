Hawryluk scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Hawryluk set up a Jack Rathbone goal to put the Canucks ahead 2-0 in the first period. The 25-year-old Hawryluk also scored his second goal of the season in the opening frame. He's produced only four points, 15 shots on net and 38 hits through 22 contests as a part-time option in the bottom six.