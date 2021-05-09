Hawryluk produced an assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.
Hawryluk has popped off with three points in his last two games. It's a sudden burst of offense for the 25-year-old, who has only five points, 16 shots on net and 38 hits through 23 contests overall.
