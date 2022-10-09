site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Senators' Jayce Hawryluk: Heading to waivers
Oct 8, 2022
Hawryluk will be waived by the Senators on Sunday.
With the Senators making significant upgrades to their roster in the offseason, Hawryluk was always a long shot to make the team. The 26-year-old will report to AHL Belleville if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
