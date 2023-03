Hawryluk was acquired by New Jersey from Ottawa on Friday in exchange for future considerations.

Hawryluk has three goals and eight points in 19 AHL games with Belleville this season. He hasn't played in the NHL in 2022-23, but he has participated in 98 career contests, contributing 12 goals and 27 points in that span. Hawryluk will not be eligible to play for New Jersey in the 2023 playoffs because this trade occurred after the deadline.