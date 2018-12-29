Canucks' Josh Leivo: Thriving in Vancouver

With five points in 11 games, Leivo has seen his offensive production rise following his trade from Toronto.

Leivo collected a mere six points in 27 games as a Maple Leaf in this 2018-19 campaign, but he's been on and off of a line with phenoms Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser -- while maintaining a spot on the top power-play unit -- since arriving in Vancouver. Leivo's production is likely to taper off, but whenever he's moved back into the top six, his value will spike.