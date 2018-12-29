Canucks' Josh Leivo: Thriving in Vancouver
With five points in 11 games, Leivo has seen his offensive production rise following his trade from Toronto.
Leivo collected a mere six points in 27 games as a Maple Leaf in this 2018-19 campaign, but he's been on and off of a line with phenoms Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser -- while maintaining a spot on the top power-play unit -- since arriving in Vancouver. Leivo's production is likely to taper off, but whenever he's moved back into the top six, his value will spike.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...