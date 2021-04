Lind was promoted to the Canucks' taxi squad Thursday, Rick Dhaliwal of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Lind was medically cleared after suffering a broken nose with AHL Utica. The 22-year-old winger has produced eight points in as many games with the Comets this year. If he's in line for his NHL debut, he'll have to wait at least a week -- the Canucks' schedule has been paused until April 8 due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the team.