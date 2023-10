Lind was waived by Seattle on Thursday, Chris Johnston of TSN reports.

Lind had 30 goals, 62 points and 91 PIM in 72 AHL outings with Coachella Valley last season. He added another nine goals, 31 points and 16 PIM in 26 contests during the AHL playoffs. Lind is projected to report back to Coachella Valley unless he's claimed off waivers.