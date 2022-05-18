Lind recorded eight points in 23 contests this season.

Lind had seven NHL games under his belt as a Canuck last year, but didn't get on the scoresheet in any of them. He got a little more of a look after the Kraken selected him in their expansion draft, but the bulk of his action came at AHL Charlotte, where he had 35 points and 106 PIM in 46 games. He may need a little more time in the AHL in 2022-23, but Lind should push to establish himself as a full-time NHLer in the near future, even if he's limited to a bottom-six role.