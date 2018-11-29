Canucks' Markus Granlund: Ends point drought

Granlund got the Canucks lone goal in Tuesday's loss to the Kings.

Granlund had gone pointless in the past five games, and only has two tallies in his last nine outings. Prior to that, he had a streak of six points in as many games. He's on pace for 33 points, one more than his career best set back in 2016-17. He may need another hot streak or two to get there, but it's within reach.